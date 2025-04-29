NAB Lahore Initiates Disbursement Of Rs 512m To Victims
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has commenced the distribution of Rs 512 million among hundreds of victims following successful recoveries in three major corruption cases.
The affectees of the renowned Double Shah scandal, Toyota Gujranwala Motors, and Ahmed City Housing Society are to receive compensation through cheques.
A total of Rs 404 million is being distributed to the victims of the Double Shah scandal, Rs104 million to those affected by Toyota Gujranwala Motors, and Rs 3.6 million to the victims of Ahmed City Housing Society. The process of issuing intimation letter to above scam affectees has been completed by NAB Lahore.
NAB Lahore Director General Muhammad Ahtram Dar said that the protection of victims' rights and compensation for their losses remain the Bureau’s top priorities. He emphasized that NAB officers are actively working to ensure swift and fair recovery processes.
To facilitate the victims, NAB Lahore has waived the requirement of bringing stamp papers at the time of cheque collection.
The DG noted that, under the vision of the NAB Chairman, a strict zero-tolerance policy is being enforced against illegal housing societies and Ponzi schemes that defraud general public under the guise of high-profit returns. Action against all such fraudulent entities is underway.
