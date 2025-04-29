Open Menu

NAB Lahore Initiates Disbursement Of Rs 512m To Victims

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 09:40 PM

NAB Lahore initiates disbursement of Rs 512m to victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has commenced the distribution of Rs 512 million among hundreds of victims following successful recoveries in three major corruption cases.

The affectees of the renowned Double Shah scandal, Toyota Gujranwala Motors, and Ahmed City Housing Society are to receive compensation through cheques.

A total of Rs 404 million is being distributed to the victims of the Double Shah scandal, Rs104 million to those affected by Toyota Gujranwala Motors, and Rs 3.6 million to the victims of Ahmed City Housing Society. The process of issuing intimation letter to above scam affectees has been completed by NAB Lahore.

NAB Lahore Director General Muhammad Ahtram Dar said that the protection of victims' rights and compensation for their losses remain the Bureau’s top priorities. He emphasized that NAB officers are actively working to ensure swift and fair recovery processes.

To facilitate the victims, NAB Lahore has waived the requirement of bringing stamp papers at the time of cheque collection.

The DG noted that, under the vision of the NAB Chairman, a strict zero-tolerance policy is being enforced against illegal housing societies and Ponzi schemes that defraud general public under the guise of high-profit returns. Action against all such fraudulent entities is underway.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

4 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

4 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

4 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

4 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

5 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

5 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

5 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

5 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

7 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan