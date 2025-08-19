Green Tractor Scheme Phase II applications open till Sept 1

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Muhammad Athar Latif said that,

the phase II of the Green Tractor Scheme has been launched and online applications

will be received until September 1.

He said the scheme, initiated on August 14, provides a subsidy of Rs1 million per tractor

of 75 horsepower or above for farmers owning seven acres or more.

Under the “Kisan Khushal, Punjab Khushal” programme, 20,000 tractors will be distributed

with billions of rupees in subsidies.

Farmers have been urged to apply through the official portal (https://gts.punjab.gov.pk) or

contact agriculture officials for guidance.