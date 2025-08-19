Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Reiterates Commitment For Polio-free Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM

PM Shehbaz reiterates commitment for polio-free Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed that the government's health sector team, polio workers, and all relevant institutions were determined to completely eradicate polio from the country.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Rotary International Foundation, led by President Francesco Arezzo here, thanked the organisation for its full cooperation, like other international organizations, in eliminating this deadly disease from Pakistan.

He said that despite challenges, the government was resolved to secure the future of Pakistan’s children through its unwavering commitment and hard work.

There are difficulties in eradicating polio, but it is not impossible. The key role of polio workers in polio campaigns is commendable, he remarked

The members of the delegation praised the government’s polio eradication efforts and expressed hope that, with Prime Minister Shehbaz’s special focus and leadership, Pakistan would soon be able to eliminate this deadly disease.

Reaffirming Rotary International’s commitment to continue supporting the government in its polio eradication efforts, they said that the organisation spent $500 million on polio eradication in Pakistan last year and intended to allocate a substantial amount for this purpose this year as well.

The delegation also appreciated the selection of the polio eradication team by the prime minister and the measures taken by that team.

The meeting was attended by Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, the Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq, and relevant senior officials.

