Educational Institutions In Winter Zone To Remain Closed From August 19 To 25
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Higher education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday has announced the closure of all public and private colleges and universities located in the province’s winter zone.
In Hazara division the educational institutions of districts of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, and Kohistan would remain close from August 19 to August 25, 2025.
According to the notification, the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in light of potential cloudbursts, heavy rains, flooding, and landslides, in order to protect the lives of students, teachers, and staff.
The department has further directed the administrations of educational institutions to ensure that the academic process continues where possible, through online classes or assignments.
