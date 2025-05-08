GWCCI Receives Licence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Gujrat Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GWCCI) has been officially granted a license, following the efforts of Haji Nasir Mahmood, Group Leader, and Muhammad Munir Peshawari, President of the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtCCI).
Director General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) Bilal Khan Pasha handed over the license to GWCCI President Saima Sarfraz during a ceremony held in Gujrat. The event was attended by GTCCI President Muhammad Munir Peshawari and members of the executive body.
Officials emphasized the significance of empowering women entrepreneurs in the region and expressed optimism that the newly established women’s chamber would play a vital role in promoting inclusive economic development.
