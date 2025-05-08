PTA Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Issuance Of SIMs
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Lahore, in close coordination with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Gujranwala, conducted a successful raid on a telecom franchise located in I-10 Markaz, Islamabad.
According to a news release, the franchisee was found involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.
During the raid, approximately 30,000 SIMs (registered against 3,000 CNICs), digital fingerprints, six BVS devices (including two used for illegal activities), one laptop, and three mobile phones were recovered.
The FIA team confiscated these items as evidence. Two individuals, including the Franchise Manager, were arrested on the spot, and an FIR has been registered. NCCIA is conducting further investigation.
These enforcement actions are part of PTA’s broader and ongoing initiative to prevent the misuse of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS), reaffirming its commitment to curb the illegal issuance of SIMs across the country.
