Open Menu

Mock Drill Conducted At Lodhran Railway Station

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Mock drill conducted at Lodhran railway station

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The district administration organised a mock drill at Railway Station Lodhran to assess preparedness for any potential emergency or terrorist threat.

The Police, Elite Force, Civil Defense, Fire Brigade, Rescue 1122, Special branch and other departments participated in the mock exercise. Responding to a sudden emergency call, all departments showcased swift coordination and real-time response capabilities, simulating efforts to neutralize a potential terror situation.

During the drill, two mock armed suspects were apprehended, and the area was cleared in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (R) Ali Bin Tariq and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir supervised the exercise. Speaking on the occasion, DPO Ali Bin Tariq emphasized that the objective of the mock drill was to ensure readiness for emergencies and evaluate coordination among departments. He reiterated that the district police was fully prepared to counter any threats.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

10 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

19 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

19 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

19 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

19 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

19 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

19 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

19 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

19 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

19 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan