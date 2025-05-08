Mock drill conducted at Lodhran railway station

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The district administration organised a mock drill at Railway Station Lodhran to assess preparedness for any potential emergency or terrorist threat.

The Police, Elite Force, Civil Defense, Fire Brigade, Rescue 1122, Special branch and other departments participated in the mock exercise. Responding to a sudden emergency call, all departments showcased swift coordination and real-time response capabilities, simulating efforts to neutralize a potential terror situation.

During the drill, two mock armed suspects were apprehended, and the area was cleared in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (R) Ali Bin Tariq and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir supervised the exercise. Speaking on the occasion, DPO Ali Bin Tariq emphasized that the objective of the mock drill was to ensure readiness for emergencies and evaluate coordination among departments. He reiterated that the district police was fully prepared to counter any threats.