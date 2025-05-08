National unity against Indian aggression above political divide set example of patriotic spirit: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that the message of unity and harmony given inside the Parliament has set a high example of Pakistan’s democratic traditions and patriotic spirit.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said "I thank my colleagues sitting on the opposition benches and salute their passion. The world has received a clear message: the entire nation is united and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with our armed forces to defeat Indian aggression."

The minister said that the cowardly enemy attacked under the cover of darkness, using its so-called superior technology, including their prized Rafale jets – which they claimed were unmatched in the world. They were proud of these jets and believed they could cause irreparable damage to Pakistan. "But our brave Pakistani falcons (pilots) made them bite the dust."

He added that India’s arrogance has been humbled by Allah’s will. Their intentions to harm Pakistan were met with disgrace, forcing them to change their strategy after this embarrassment, he maintained.

Pakistan's armed forces responded immediately, he said. "The downed jets are not just aircraft—they represent the fall of India’s pride, their arrogance, and their military’s morale."

The minister said that whenever Pakistan faces such challenges, the nation comes together as one. "When five fingers unite into a fist, they strike with such force that the enemy dares not attack again."

Commenting on India’s Rafale jets, he joked, "Even the Rafale company must be questioning India: ‘You’ve ruined our reputation!’"

The minister praised Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder jets and the brave pilots, saying, "We salute our heroes from this house. Last time, we served them tea; this time, we were ready to throw a party for them!"

He said the downing of Rafale jets within the conventional warfield has firmly established Pakistan's air superiority, demonstrating that its capabilities far surpass India's. Historical evidence from conventional warfare is replete with examples where Pakistan has decisively defeated India, shattering its morale.

He further said when these jets were shot down, India's confidence collapsed, leaving them unable to regroup. Desperate to erase this humiliation, India has resorted to extreme measures—even sending unmanned drones after its pilots refused to fly, fearing certain death.

Tarar said that India once boasted about its superior technology, but the reality is that victory in the skies depends not just on aircraft but on the courage of the pilots flying them. Now, faced with cowardice and fear, India has shifted its strategy, deploying unmanned Rafale drones instead.

He informed the house that Pakistan has already shot down five Indian jets and 25 drones, proving its air defense systems' unmatched precision. The wreckage of these drones, scattered across various locations, will be displayed in museums to educate future generations about how Pakistan repelled India’s aggression—first forcing its pilots to retreat, then systematically destroying every drone sent its way.

Indian media, in a desperate attempt to hide the truth, initially tried to conceal the wreckage of their downed jets, he said, however, the evidence was undeniable, and the world saw how Pakistan's Armed Forces dominated the skies. Now, India is scrambling to remove the wreckage to save face, he added.

"Pakistan’s Armed Forces are always ready to respond to any threat. Our defense is strong and secure. The way our air defense system neutralized 25 drones is a testament to our unmatched capability."

He said Pakistan Army has set a new benchmark by using ground-to-air missiles to destroy drones, reinforcing its dominance in conventional warfare.

Attaullah Tarar revealed that India has suffered significant losses at the Line of Control (LoC), with 40 to 50 soldiers killed.

"We’re not just talking about a unit—India’s entire brigade headquarters was obliterated. In conventional warfare, destroying an entire brigade is a monumental achievement," he said.

He said that Pakistan’s resounding success in air and ground engagements has not only exposed India’s weaknesses but also reinforced the nation’s unwavering defense readiness.

He said the enemy should also have dignity. We only targeted the brigade headquarters in our defense, under minus control.

On the other hand, India targeted civilian populations. They targeted women and children, and in our response, we shot down their aircraft and destroyed their military installations.

This may be there strategy, but Pakistan will never target civilians. Even in war, Pakistan set examples of magnanimity as its forces know how to respond to the enemy. India, meanwhile, continues to target civilian populations here.

"We were already alert to the enemy’s expected aggression. We were also addressing the international media, explaining the situation. When they were seen waving the white flag—and the whole world saw them pleading for mercy, saying, "Stop, our brigade has been destroyed, we have suffered heavy losses"—this white flag was a symbol of Pakistan’s victory, a sign of Pakistan’s success" he said.

While talking about Indian recent action against the Sikhs, he said "I want to make it very clear: it was India’s own drone that crashed. The drone that fell over the gurdwara was theirs, and they caused harm to the Sikhs there because they saw that voices were rising across the world, saying no Sikh would fight against the Pakistani military.

He said that the situation created against Sikhs in Canada, the USA, Australia by Indian intelligence, was being observed bybthe entire world.

Hr also highlighted Indian malicious intentions, that are to target communities, and provoke their sentiments against Pakistan.

He said "I want to remind you of the false flag operations in Pulwama and then Phelgam". After current incident, India used these fabricated events as justification to attack Pakistan 10 to 12 days later.

"We have responded to this aggression and will continue to do so. Yesterday, the National Security Committee made it clear that the armed forces have been given full authority to choose the time and place of their response and will deliver a strong retaliation".

He said that as the military spokesperson said that day, "You may have started this, but we will decide how it ends." Where this matter goes from here—that decision will be ours".

The minister said the international community has noted that even after fifteen days, India has failed to provide any evidence regarding the Pulwama incident.

Pakistan has called for an investigation, but India has refused to conduct one. India itself carried out the attack in Pehalgam and then staged an aggression against Pakistan, attempting to portray itself as the victim—but this tactic will no longer work. India’s aggression will be met with a strong response, he warned.

The minister reassured the nation that your security is in very capable hands. Any act of aggression by India will be responded to decisively, but such matters are not handled impulsively.

"Operational and strategic decisions are made carefully, and only then is a response given. We have already defeated India in both the military and diplomatic domains".

He informed that after the Pulwama incident, India tried to play the victim, but we did not allow them that opportunity. We stood by the truth and spoke with honesty. Now, the entire world knows that India attempted—and failed—to falsely link Pakistan to Pehalgam. They had no evidence and are now avoiding an investigation.

Pakistan has shown the world how an FIR (First Information Report) is filed—within just ten minutes—while India, with its 900,000 troops stationed in the region, could not prevent the attackers. How did the assailants reach the site when travel is impossible without security checks every two to three kilometers? Are these 900,000 troops only there to oppress Kashmiri Muslims, he questioned.?

India is blaming Pakistan for its own security and intelligence failures without providing any proof. The global community has acknowledged that India lacks evidence, he mentioned.

"We are a nation that has sacrificed 90,000 lives in the war against terrorism, and the lists of our martyrs remain a testament to our resilience. Our people, police, armed forces, and the children of APS (Army Public school) have laid down their lives for peace".

He said we will respond to India’s aggression—but we will choose the time, place, and manner of our response. India has already failed in the narrative domain, foreign policy. Now, in a desperate attempt to save face, it is resorting to sending drones.

