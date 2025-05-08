Trains Operating Regularly Despite Regional Tensions
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Pakistan Railways has confirmed that all train operations are running smoothly as per the regular schedule. According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways on Thursday, no train operation has been canceled despite the ongoing regional situation.
The spokesperson said that all services are fully operational, ensuring seamless travel for passengers across the country.
