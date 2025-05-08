Open Menu

Trains Operating Regularly Despite Regional Tensions

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Trains operating regularly despite regional tensions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Pakistan Railways has confirmed that all train operations are running smoothly as per the regular schedule. According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways on Thursday, no train operation has been canceled despite the ongoing regional situation.

The spokesperson said that all services are fully operational, ensuring seamless travel for passengers across the country.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

10 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

18 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

18 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

18 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

18 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

18 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

18 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

19 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

19 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

19 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan