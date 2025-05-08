Seven suspects held, narcotics recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The police have arrested seven suspects from different areas of the district and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police sources said that acting on tip-off, the police teams of Police Station (PS) Ahmadpur East and PS Qaimpur arrested two drug pushers and recovered 80 litres of liquor, respectively.

In another police action, the police parties of PS Abbasnagar and PS Khaipur Tamewali took two drug peddlers into custody and recovered 1,400 grams hashish, 140 grams heroine and 120 grams ice crystal from their possession, respectively.

Meanwhile, the police teams of PS Cant, PS Abbasnagar and PS Ahmadpur East arrested three suspects and recovered three pistols and one rifle from their possession, respectively.

The police have registered case against the suspects. Further probe was underway.