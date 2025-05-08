Open Menu

UNICEF Pledges Support To Protect Pakistan’s Youth From Climate Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has pledged to strengthen efforts to safeguard Pakistan’s children from the escalating impacts of climate change during a high-level meeting with the country’s Climate Change Minister.

UNICEF Representative Abdullah Fadil met with Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Musadik Masood Malik on Thursday to discuss policy measures aimed at reducing climate vulnerability among children.

Fadil emphasized that Pakistani youth remain among the most at-risk groups globally due to climate-related threats.

“Children in Pakistan, like elsewhere, face severe climate risks,” Fadil stated. “We must urgently build resilience in education, health, and water infrastructure to secure their future.”

UNICEF’s existing programs in Pakistan currently reach nearly six million children, focusing on healthcare, education, and skills development.

The organization aims to empower youth to contribute to sustainable socio-economic growth.

Senator Malik welcomed UNICEF’s support and reiterated the government’s commitment to prioritizing youth in climate action. He said, “Investing in young people is essential to fostering climate leadership and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”

He also stressed leveraging climate finance to fund child-focused initiatives.

Fadil congratulated Malik on his new role, expressing optimism for progress under his leadership.

The meeting underscored the need for collaborative efforts to protect children and critical infrastructure from climate threats.

Pakistan, ranked among the most climate-vulnerable nations, faces increasing challenges from extreme weather, which disproportionately affects children’s health and education.

The discussion highlighted ongoing and future strategies to mitigate these risks.

