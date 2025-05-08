ICT authorities dismiss false drone crash rumours near Faisal Mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Islamabad officials on Thursday denied reports of a drone crash near Faisal Mosque, calling them false rumors.

According to DC office, District administration and police responded swiftly to the claims, reaching the site to assess the situation.

However, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad confirmed that no drone had crashed in the city.

Authorities have urged citizens not to believe unverified news circulating online. DC Islamabad, Irfan Memon, emphasized the importance of relying on social media for verified information.

Residents are advised to stay informed through official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.

APP/kah-usz