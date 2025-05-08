Punjab Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Till May 11
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Punjab’s Minister for education Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced the closure of all educational institutions across the province till May 11 due to security reasons.
According to the official statement, all public and private schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab would remain closed on Friday and Saturday (May 9 & 10).
The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of students, teachers and staff amid rising security concerns.
“The closure orders apply to all educational institutions without exception,” said Hayat. He confirmed that normal academic activities would resume from Monday, May 12.
The provincial government is closely monitoring the situation and will take further steps if necessary to maintain peace and order, he added.
