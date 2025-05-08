Open Menu

Punjab Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Till May 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Punjab educational institutions to remain closed till May 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Punjab’s Minister for education Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced the closure of all educational institutions across the province till May 11 due to security reasons.

According to the official statement, all public and private schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab would remain closed on Friday and Saturday (May 9 & 10).

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of students, teachers and staff amid rising security concerns.

“The closure orders apply to all educational institutions without exception,” said Hayat. He confirmed that normal academic activities would resume from Monday, May 12.

The provincial government is closely monitoring the situation and will take further steps if necessary to maintain peace and order, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

10 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

18 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

18 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

18 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

18 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

18 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

18 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

19 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

19 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

19 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan