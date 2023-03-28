Hailey College accredited for BS, MS commerce

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) of the Punjab University (PU) has become the only public sector Business school in Lahore and only Commerce College in Pakistan to receive accreditation for its BS and MS Commerce degrees from the National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC).

HCC Principal Prof. Dr. Mubbsher Munawar Khan said that the NBEAC functions at the national level as an accreditation authority within its scope to facilitate enhancing the quality of business education in Pakistan. He said all business schools, before seeking international accreditation, must ensure that all systems, procedures, networks and programs are able to achieve standards that are comparable with global standards and thus are required to gain NBEAC accreditation.

"The NBEAC has three main functions: accreditation, training and networking," he added.

Dr Mubbsher said that in its accreditation function, it develops and implements standards to improve the quality of business education in Pakistan. The HCC has received accreditation for the third time in a row, he added.