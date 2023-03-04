UrduPoint.com

'Hajj 2023' Operations To Start From May 21: PIA

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced flight operation for Hajj 2023 scheduled to start from May 21 to August 2 transporting more than 38,000 pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced flight operation for Hajj 2023 scheduled to start from May 21 to August 2 transporting more than 38,000 pilgrims.

About 44,000 pilgrims would travel to Hijaz-e-Muqaddas through Saudi Airlines; 38,000 pilgrims would travel from the PIA; and the rest would be travelling by two private airlines operating in Pakistan, said the national flag carrier in a statement issued here.

According to details, the PIA would use Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 for its Hajj flight operation to Jeddah and Madina.

It further announced that the fare for pilgrims going for private Hajj may be fixed from $870 to $1,180. This fare would be applicable for pilgrims from the southern region of Pakistan which includes Karachi, Quetta, Sukkur and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the fare for pilgrims would be from $910 to $1, 220 from the northern region of the country, which includes Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan and other cities.

However, fixing the final fare and its subsequent approval would be decided by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony under the Government Hajj Scheme.

