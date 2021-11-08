UrduPoint.com

Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway To Boost Region's Connectivity, Economic Prosperity

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 01:53 PM

Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway to boost region's connectivity, economic prosperity

Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project for the less developed areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) particularly southern districts would not only reduce travel time rather enhance the region's connectivity to Islamabad amid promising economic prosperity of the area

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project for the less developed areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) particularly southern districts would not only reduce travel time rather enhance the region's connectivity to Islamabad amid promising economic prosperity of the area.

The travel time between Dera Ismail Khan and Islamabad would be reduced to two and a half hours from the present six hours or more which would channelize new opportunities for the improvement of district's agriculture, economy, education and access to quality health and businesses.

Talking to APP, KP provincial minister Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur said Hakla-D I Khan Motorway would have huge economic impact on development of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that it would enhance connectivity and create new jobs and enhance business activities. He said it would also a stimulus for agriculture sector of the region.

Faisal Amin Khan said the road project would bring progress and prosperity in the various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly southern districts, adding that this road project was equally beneficial for the people of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Senior journalist from Tank district, who is also President Tank Press Club Syed Kundi praised the federal government for timely completion of the project.

He said this road would boost economic activities in various areas of KPK.

He lauded the efforts of Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed for ensuring timely completion of the project. He said Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project was also approved by the government.

He said the project would be a game changer for the whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly southern KP districts.

Umar Nasar, a journalist from Loralai said the road project would also be beneficial for the people of Balochistan. He said the travel cost would also reduce on the completion of this important road project. He said business activities would also boost with the completion of this project.

The construction of Hakla-D I Khan Motorway project is part of the western alignment of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and this four-lane north-south motorway starts from Hakla on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway (M-1), near Fateh Jang Interchange and ends at Yarik near Dera Ismail Khan.�The second part of the western corridor, Yarak-Zhob-Quetta, is 540 km-long and will reduce the distance from Islamabad to Quetta to only 830km which will reduce travel time to eight hours.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Education Motorway Agriculture Road CPEC Dera Ismail Khan Progress Tank Loralai Fateh Jang I Khan From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 2,087 new COVID-19 cases, 91 more ..

Philippines logs 2,087 new COVID-19 cases, 91 more deaths

3 minutes ago
 PPP criticizes govt for planning to buy the costli ..

PPP criticizes govt for planning to buy the costliest LNG

22 minutes ago
 Afghans, Turkish Citizens Top List of Asylum Seeke ..

Afghans, Turkish Citizens Top List of Asylum Seekers in Finland in 2021- Migrati ..

3 minutes ago
 New Delhi Air Pollution Levels Exceed Safe Limit 1 ..

New Delhi Air Pollution Levels Exceed Safe Limit 14 Times

3 minutes ago
 Iran Calls on US to Lift Sanctions if it Wants to ..

Iran Calls on US to Lift Sanctions if it Wants to Revive JCPOA - Foreign Ministr ..

10 minutes ago
 European equities open on flat note 8th Nov, 2021

European equities open on flat note 8th Nov, 2021

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.