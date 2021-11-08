Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project for the less developed areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) particularly southern districts would not only reduce travel time rather enhance the region's connectivity to Islamabad amid promising economic prosperity of the area

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project for the less developed areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) particularly southern districts would not only reduce travel time rather enhance the region's connectivity to Islamabad amid promising economic prosperity of the area.

The travel time between Dera Ismail Khan and Islamabad would be reduced to two and a half hours from the present six hours or more which would channelize new opportunities for the improvement of district's agriculture, economy, education and access to quality health and businesses.

Talking to APP, KP provincial minister Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur said Hakla-D I Khan Motorway would have huge economic impact on development of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that it would enhance connectivity and create new jobs and enhance business activities. He said it would also a stimulus for agriculture sector of the region.

Faisal Amin Khan said the road project would bring progress and prosperity in the various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly southern districts, adding that this road project was equally beneficial for the people of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Senior journalist from Tank district, who is also President Tank Press Club Syed Kundi praised the federal government for timely completion of the project.

He said this road would boost economic activities in various areas of KPK.

He lauded the efforts of Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed for ensuring timely completion of the project. He said Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project was also approved by the government.

He said the project would be a game changer for the whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly southern KP districts.

Umar Nasar, a journalist from Loralai said the road project would also be beneficial for the people of Balochistan. He said the travel cost would also reduce on the completion of this important road project. He said business activities would also boost with the completion of this project.

The construction of Hakla-D I Khan Motorway project is part of the western alignment of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and this four-lane north-south motorway starts from Hakla on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway (M-1), near Fateh Jang Interchange and ends at Yarik near Dera Ismail Khan.�The second part of the western corridor, Yarak-Zhob-Quetta, is 540 km-long and will reduce the distance from Islamabad to Quetta to only 830km which will reduce travel time to eight hours.