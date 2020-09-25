UrduPoint.com
HBWWF Stage Protest In Favour Of Women Rights

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:22 PM

The Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) on Friday staged a protest in front of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) against anti-women remarks of a writer in a program of BOL TV Channel and growing tendencies of discrimination against women in the society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) on Friday staged a protest in front of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) against anti-women remarks of a writer in a program of BOL tv Channel and growing tendencies of discrimination against women in the society.

The protest was led by central leader of HBWWF Saira Feroze Khuhro and participated by leaders and workers of women, political, social and workers parties and organizations.

The participants carrying banners and placards chanted slogans in favour of women rights, according to a communiqu.

Addressing the participants, the speakers said that the old-dated customs and traditions of feudal and tribal societies have engulfed the society; resultantly women, children, trans-genders, minorities and other sections of the society were facing huge exploitation.

