Health experts warn alarming rise of Type 1 diabetes cases among children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Health experts Wednesday warned about the alarming rise in Type 1 diabetes among children, emphasizing the importance of public awareness for taking preventative measures and proper management steps such as maintaining a balanced diet and adhering to prescribed treatments, to control the condition.

Speaking to a private news channel, consultant and Chronologist Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shahid revealed that data shows approximately 24,000 Pakistanis, the majority of whom are children are living with Type 1 diabetes, an incurable autoimmune disorder.

Dr. Shahid stressed the importance of early diagnosis, regular monitoring of blood sugar levels and a balanced diet in managing the condition.

He urged parents to be vigilant and educate themselves about the symptoms and treatment options to ensure better quality of life for children affected by Type 1 diabetes.

Raising awareness and taking preventive measures, he noted can significantly improve outcomes for those living with the disease.

Educating the public, he noted is crucial to improving the lives of children living with Type 1 diabetes and reducing the risk of complications.

He also emphasized the importance of timely insulin treatment and urged parents to steer clear of unhealthy foods that could worsen the condition.

Children with type 1 diabetes must have daily insulin shots to keep blood glucose levels within normal ranges as Without insulin, blood glucose levels continue to rise and death will occur, he warned.

He concluded that with daily insulin injections and proper management, children with Type 1 diabetes can lead active and healthy lives.