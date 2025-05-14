Open Menu

Health Experts Warn Alarming Rise Of Type 1 Diabetes Cases Among Children

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Health experts warn alarming rise of Type 1 diabetes cases among children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Health experts Wednesday warned about the alarming rise in Type 1 diabetes among children, emphasizing the importance of public awareness for taking preventative measures and proper management steps such as maintaining a balanced diet and adhering to prescribed treatments, to control the condition.

Speaking to a private news channel, consultant and Chronologist Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shahid revealed that data shows approximately 24,000 Pakistanis, the majority of whom are children are living with Type 1 diabetes, an incurable autoimmune disorder.

Dr. Shahid stressed the importance of early diagnosis, regular monitoring of blood sugar levels and a balanced diet in managing the condition.

He urged parents to be vigilant and educate themselves about the symptoms and treatment options to ensure better quality of life for children affected by Type 1 diabetes.

Raising awareness and taking preventive measures, he noted can significantly improve outcomes for those living with the disease.

Educating the public, he noted is crucial to improving the lives of children living with Type 1 diabetes and reducing the risk of complications.

He also emphasized the importance of timely insulin treatment and urged parents to steer clear of unhealthy foods that could worsen the condition.

Children with type 1 diabetes must have daily insulin shots to keep blood glucose levels within normal ranges as Without insulin, blood glucose levels continue to rise and death will occur, he warned.

He concluded that with daily insulin injections and proper management, children with Type 1 diabetes can lead active and healthy lives.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

17 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

18 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

18 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

23 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

23 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

24 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

24 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan