Mohsin Naqvi Visits Drone Attack Victim In Rawalpindi Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi to inquire about Tauqeer Abbas, who was injured in an Indian drone attack near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Tauqeer Abbas is the cousin of Ali Haider, the only brother of eight sisters, who was martyred in the attack.

Minister Naqvi praised Tauqeer’s courage and spoke with doctors about the treatment of his injured eye.

He directed the hospital staff to provide the best medical care and assured that every effort would be made to save Tauqeer’s eye.

The minister also offered a special prayer for his quick recovery.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan's victory was made possible due to the sacrifices of its martyrs.

Ali Haider, Tauqeer Abbas, and another cousin, Manzoor Faisal, used to sell cheeseburgers outside the cricket stadium to support their family.

