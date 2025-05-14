Mohsin Naqvi Visits Drone Attack Victim In Rawalpindi Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi to inquire about Tauqeer Abbas, who was injured in an Indian drone attack near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Tauqeer Abbas is the cousin of Ali Haider, the only brother of eight sisters, who was martyred in the attack.
Minister Naqvi praised Tauqeer’s courage and spoke with doctors about the treatment of his injured eye.
He directed the hospital staff to provide the best medical care and assured that every effort would be made to save Tauqeer’s eye.
The minister also offered a special prayer for his quick recovery.
Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan's victory was made possible due to the sacrifices of its martyrs.
Ali Haider, Tauqeer Abbas, and another cousin, Manzoor Faisal, used to sell cheeseburgers outside the cricket stadium to support their family.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SWCCI expresses solidarity with armed forces6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits drone attack victim in Rawalpindi hospital6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits drone attack victim in Rawalpindi hospital16 minutes ago
-
Blast targets PM's Adviser's home in Bajaur16 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender arrested16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for intensifying efforts to combat power theft, recovery of dues26 minutes ago
-
23,000 gain safe water as Sangjhani gets solar filtration plant26 minutes ago
-
KP`'s hidden natural treasures to be highlighted in new adventure tourism project: DG says26 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead by man26 minutes ago
-
Govt taking all steps to make Pakistan pride of country: Hanif Abbasi26 minutes ago
-
15 pilferers arrested1 hour ago
-
FIA arrests human traffickers and exposes Hawala Network in major crackdown1 hour ago