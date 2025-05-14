Open Menu

SWCCI Expresses Solidarity With Armed Forces

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Founder president Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shamim Aftab

has said that the Pakistan Armed Forces are the pride of the nation.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, she stated that the sacrifices of Pak armed forces

are a guarantee of the country’s dignity and defense.

She stated that the Pakistan Air Force had demonstrated its superiority over India

and reaffirmed unmatched skills of its pilots on the global stage.

On the occasion, members of the Sargodha Women Chamber and Commerce and Industry

were also present.

