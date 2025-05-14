Open Menu

Blast Targets PM's Adviser's Home In Bajaur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A powerful explosion rocked the residence of MNA Mubarak Zeb Khan, Prime Minister's Adviser on Merged Districts, in Shah Nary area of Khar Tehsil, Bajaur on Wednesday.

District Police Officer Waqas Rafiq confirmed to the media that unknown assailants had planted an explosive device near the parliamentarian's house.

The blast completely destroyed the main entrance gate but caused no casualties as the lawmaker was absent at the time.

In a social media statement, Khan described the attack as a "bomb explosion" targeting his home. "Thanks to Allah Almighty, no lives were lost in this cowardly act", adding that such incidents wouldn't deter him from continuing his late brother's mission.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a full-scale investigation.

Forensic teams are collecting evidence from the blast site, while police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations.

