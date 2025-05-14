Blast Targets PM's Adviser's Home In Bajaur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A powerful explosion rocked the residence of MNA Mubarak Zeb Khan, Prime Minister's Adviser on Merged Districts, in Shah Nary area of Khar Tehsil, Bajaur on Wednesday.
District Police Officer Waqas Rafiq confirmed to the media that unknown assailants had planted an explosive device near the parliamentarian's house.
The blast completely destroyed the main entrance gate but caused no casualties as the lawmaker was absent at the time.
In a social media statement, Khan described the attack as a "bomb explosion" targeting his home. "Thanks to Allah Almighty, no lives were lost in this cowardly act", adding that such incidents wouldn't deter him from continuing his late brother's mission.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a full-scale investigation.
Forensic teams are collecting evidence from the blast site, while police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits drone attack victim in Rawalpindi hospital1 minute ago
-
Blast targets PM's Adviser's home in Bajaur1 minute ago
-
Proclaimed offender arrested1 minute ago
-
Commissioner for intensifying efforts to combat power theft, recovery of dues11 minutes ago
-
23,000 gain safe water as Sangjhani gets solar filtration plant11 minutes ago
-
KP`'s hidden natural treasures to be highlighted in new adventure tourism project: DG says11 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead by man11 minutes ago
-
Govt taking all steps to make Pakistan pride of country: Hanif Abbasi11 minutes ago
-
15 pilferers arrested51 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests human traffickers and exposes Hawala Network in major crackdown51 minutes ago
-
Erdogan appreciates Pakistan's policy of dialogue, dispute resolution; reiterates support1 hour ago
-
Dastgir Khan commends armed forces' stellar response to India, govt's efforts to strengthen diplomat ..1 hour ago