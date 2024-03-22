Health Minister For Strong Primary Health Care On District Level
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Minister Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Qasim Ali Shah has stated that in order to manage the burden of patients in major hospitals in Peshawar, it is essential to strengthen the Primary Health Care system on district level.
Under the Primary Health Care Reform Project, during a one-day training workshop for Lady Health Workers coordinators, he expressed the need for improvement in the system to ensure basic healthcare facilities are provided to people in health centers and DHQ hospitals in the province.
He emphasized that although there are challenges in the health system, working as a team would help in overcoming these challenges. Minister health further stated that it is his responsibility to provide the best healthcare facilities, especially in underserved areas.
He assured Lady Health Workers coordinators that all their challenges and issues would be addressed promptly, emphasizing the importance of not neglecting the health of the people.
Syed Qasim Ali Shah stressed the importance of treating patients as clients rather than just medical cases to ensure better facilities in hospitals.
He reiterated that all doctors are part of his team and without them, he cannot achieve anything, emphasizing the need to work as a team to serve the people.
Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shaukat Ali, highlighted the importance of enhancing the skills of Lady Health Workers to strengthen the Primary Health Care system and assured continuous support for providing better health facilities to the public.
Dr. Ikramullah Khan, Director of the Primary Health Care Reforms Project, explained that the purpose of the workshop was to enhance the capabilities of district Lady Health Workers coordinators so they understand the project's objectives, scope, and expected outcomes.
Following this workshop, better coordination between the Primary Management Unit and District Health Committee is expected, leading to timely data updates and improved reporting.
Regional Director-General Hazara Division, Dr. Shah Faisal Khanzada, Director Public Health Dr. Arshad Ali, Director IMU Dr. Ijaz, and senior officers from the Health Department were also present at the occasion.
