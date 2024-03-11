Hearing Against PTI Founder Bail Plea Adjounred
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 06:23 PM
The district and sessions court here on Monday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in six cases related to May 9 and one case involving fake receipts against Bushra Bibi till tomorrow
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The district and sessions court here on Monday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in six cases related to May 9 and one case involving fake receipts against Bushra Bibi till tomorrow.
District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the bail pleas hearing.
During the proceedings, the superintendent of Adiala Jail submitted a report explaining the failure to mark the attendance of the PTI founder on the video link, citing internet issues as the cause.
According to the report, the attendance of the PTI founder could not be marked due to internet problems.
In response, the court directed the court staff to record the attendance of the PTI founder from Adiala Jail and Bushra Bibi from Bani Galla tomorrow.
Consequently, the court scheduled the hearing on bail pleas for Tuesday at 11 AM and adjourned the proceedings.
Recent Stories
Stocks diverge; bitcoin hits fresh record high
City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramadan
Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results
Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan
Palestine issue must be a collective priority of Muslim world: Dr Ateq Al Garbi
Germany criticises pope's Ukraine 'white flag' remarks
Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC
Ensuring safe food: IFA holds awareness session with Nanbai Association
EU says all diplomatic personnel evacuated from Haiti
Max relief for masses in Ramadan top priority: DC
Balochistan CM directs PDMA, administration to remain alert in view of rain situ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer8 minutes ago
-
Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan8 minutes ago
-
Palestine issue must be a collective priority of Muslim world: Dr Ateq Al Garbi8 minutes ago
-
Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC12 minutes ago
-
Ensuring safe food: IFA holds awareness session with Nanbai Association12 minutes ago
-
Max relief for masses in Ramadan top priority: DC12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM directs PDMA, administration to remain alert in view of rain situation12 minutes ago
-
Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC24 minutes ago
-
Price control magistrates asked to improve their performance3 minutes ago
-
Traders demand better security arrangements around markets3 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 0.7m fine imposed on overpricing last week3 minutes ago