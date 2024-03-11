Open Menu

Hearing Against PTI Founder Bail Plea Adjounred

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 06:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The district and sessions court here on Monday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in six cases related to May 9 and one case involving fake receipts against Bushra Bibi till tomorrow.

District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the bail pleas hearing.

During the proceedings, the superintendent of Adiala Jail submitted a report explaining the failure to mark the attendance of the PTI founder on the video link, citing internet issues as the cause.

According to the report, the attendance of the PTI founder could not be marked due to internet problems.

In response, the court directed the court staff to record the attendance of the PTI founder from Adiala Jail and Bushra Bibi from Bani Galla tomorrow.

Consequently, the court scheduled the hearing on bail pleas for Tuesday at 11 AM and adjourned the proceedings.

