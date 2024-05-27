Heatwave Affects Normal Life In Metropolis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) In view of the increasing intensity of heat across the country, business life in Karachi has been affected, while cold water camps were established across the city to avoid heat stroke effects.
According to the Meteorological Department report, the temperature in the city was recorded at 35 degrees on Monday, while the heat intensity is being felt to be more than 40 degrees.
The number of public transport vehicles across the city was also reduced due to the increase in heat intensity and the fear of heat wave.
The political as well social organizations also set up special camps to facilitate people with cold drinking water and avoid effects of the increasing heat wave.
Healthy experts and local administration officers also advised people to avoid going out without any essential or necessary work and consume cold water and cold drinks during hot weather and keep themselves safe from its effects.
Recent Stories
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Valuation Table for year 2024-25 discussed at Revenue officials meeting15 minutes ago
-
Teachers provide professional training to students:DC Larkana15 minutes ago
-
Shrimp farming workshop concludes15 minutes ago
-
Famous film actress Rani remembered on death anniversary15 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting with Finance Minister Aurangzeb24 minutes ago
-
IG Police Punjab visit Safe City Faisalabad35 minutes ago
-
No death reported in Mujahid colony incident,DPO35 minutes ago
-
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election58 minutes ago
-
Truck driver shot dead over resistance in dacoity1 hour ago
-
Five criminals held1 hour ago
-
Dr Eshratul Ebad congratulates KP Governor1 hour ago
-
PESCO recovers Rs 15bln from defaulters1 hour ago