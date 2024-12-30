Open Menu

Heavy Quantity Of Fireworks Seized, 4 Arrested

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 10:11 PM

Heavy quantity of fireworks seized, 4 arrested

Khurarianwala police have claimed to seize heavy quantity of fireworks and arrested four accused from the spot here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Khurarianwala police have claimed to seize heavy quantity of fireworks and arrested four accused from the spot here on Monday.

Police spokesman said that the police on a tip-off conducted raid at a factory and arrested four accused red handed while manufacturing fireworks.

The police also confiscated 11 bags filled with fireworks material from the spot while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Progress From

Recent Stories

Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill ..

Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill: German minister

4 minutes ago
 Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 enco ..

Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 encounters in 2024

4 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Bra ..

Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Branch In-charge

4 minutes ago
 Women’s participation in political process vital ..

Women’s participation in political process vital for strong democratic system: ..

2 minutes ago
 Kenya detains protesters rallying against recent a ..

Kenya detains protesters rallying against recent abductions

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers o ..

Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC

2 minutes ago
CM's aide for joint efforts to control population ..

CM's aide for joint efforts to control population growth

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education updates admission cri ..

Ministry of Higher Education updates admission criteria for university programme ..

27 minutes ago
 Govt open to dialogue alongside legal proceedings: ..

Govt open to dialogue alongside legal proceedings: Federal Minister for Petroleu ..

2 minutes ago
 RGA announces closure of Al-Hada Road in Taif for ..

RGA announces closure of Al-Hada Road in Taif for maintenance starting Jan 2025

2 minutes ago
 No Santa rally for stocks as equities slide

No Santa rally for stocks as equities slide

21 minutes ago
 General Directorate of Passports: passport validit ..

General Directorate of Passports: passport validity requirements for citizens tr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan