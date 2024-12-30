Heavy Quantity Of Fireworks Seized, 4 Arrested
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 10:11 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Khurarianwala police have claimed to seize heavy quantity of fireworks and arrested four accused from the spot here on Monday.
Police spokesman said that the police on a tip-off conducted raid at a factory and arrested four accused red handed while manufacturing fireworks.
The police also confiscated 11 bags filled with fireworks material from the spot while further investigation was under progress, he added.
