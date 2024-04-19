Heavy Rainfall Causes Drainage Issues In Peshawar
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has reported that heavy rainfall has resulted in overflow and pressure on the drainage system at various locations in the city.
The WSSP spokesperson said that overflows are occurring due to excess water beyond the system's capacity. WSSP staff is actively working on overflow locations, and personnel are conducting cleanliness operations in the field to ensure proper drainage.
Hotspots are being closely monitored, and machinery is being utilized.
Additionally, drainage lines were cleaned before the rainfall. WSSP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Hassan Naseer and other officials are supervising the operation.
The spokesperson mentioned that plastic bags and other non-biodegradable materials are causing blockages in drains, prompting the deployment of additional staff in the field to ensure timely clearance.
Citizens are urged to cooperate with authorities and dispose of garbage and waste only at designated spots.
