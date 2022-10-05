HEC for new knowledge, education, training

Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) Chairman Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said on Wednesday that creating new knowledge along with education and training was the prime responsibility of universities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) Chairman Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said on Wednesday that creating new knowledge along with education and training was the prime responsibility of universities.

He was addressing online the closing ceremony of a two-day national conference on the theme of 'Role of Universities in National Development and Stability' organized by Punjab University Institute of Education and Research (PU-IER) here.

Punjab HEC Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof Dr Athar Mehboob, Vice Chancellor University of Education Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Vice Chancellor University of South Asia Mian Imran Masood, Director IER Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, conference secretary Prof Dr Shahid Farooq, researchers, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, Dr Mukhtar said that such research should be promoted in the universities which would bring political and economic stability in the country. He said that teachers and Imams were the persons who could create a civilized society. He said that teachers should recognize their place and become role models for students, asserting that there was no shortage of resources in Pakistan, only their proper usage was needed. He said that organizing the best conference in PU IER on International Teacher's Day was appreciable.

In his address, Prof Dr Shahid Munir said that the dream of development could never be fulfilled without education. He cited, "Malaysia spends 25 percent of its GDP on education and research.

" He added that the research work was being done in many universities to solve water shortage. He said that Pakistan's universities should promote research culture according to the new trends. He said that climate change also had the most impact in Asian countries. He said that giving suggestions to deal with the problems faced by the world was also one of the important responsibilities of universities.

Prof Dr Shahid Munir said that 64 percent of Pakistan's population consisted of youth and 'if we guide them in the right direction, they can contribute towards the prosperity of our country.' He said that teachers should adopt modern methods of teaching using information technology so that students can be educated according to market needs.

Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that for the promotion of education and research in the country, the teachers of education and research institutions would have to play a dynamic role in systematic policy making.

Mian Imran Masood said that private-public partnership was essential for the development of education in Pakistan. He said that consultation with the private sector was a good initiative of the government to promote education in the country.

Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar thanked the guests and said that Punjab University Institute of Education and Research would continue to play its role for the sustainable development of the country. Later, a walk was arranged under the leadership of Prof Dr Shahid Munir to pay tribute to the teachers.