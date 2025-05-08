Open Menu

Helpline Activated For Women Rights

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Helpline activated for women rights

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Gujrat Police have reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of women’s rights and swift justice in cases involving domestic violence, harassment, social injustice, and property disputes.

According to police spokesperson Gujrat, women are encouraged to report any form of abuse or injustice by contacting the Punjab Women Helpline at 1043 or the emergency number 15.

Dr Mustansar Ata Bajwa emphasized that the protection and welfare of women remain among the department's top priorities.The DPO assured that all complaints will be addressed promptly, with strict action taken in accordance with the law.

Citizens may also contact the Public Relations Office of Gujrat Police or visit the official website (http://dpogjt.punjabpolice.gov.pk) for further assistance.

