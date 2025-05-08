(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The body of a youth was found in Nullah Pull Aik in the jurisdiction of Neikapura police station.

According to police, on the night of May 4, the Kotwali Police reached Circular Road, Neikapura to arrest Muhammad Tayyab (25), son of Muhammad Naeem, who was wanted in a case involving an armed robbery at a mobile shop. As the police arrived, the accused Tayyab attempted to flee to avoid arrest. The police team chased him, but he disappeared from sight in the darkness near Pull Aik bridge.

On May 7, the body of the alleged suspect Muhammad Tayyab was recovered from Nullah Pull Aik. Upon receiving information about incident, DSP City Circle Tariq Mehmood Dhuddi, along with the SHO Neikapura, forensic team, and police personnel, reached the scene and initiated legal proceedings.

Initially, the cause of death could not be determined. However, it is suspected that the accused jumped into the drain while trying to evade the police, which may have possibly led to his death.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad has issued orders to SP Investigation Sialkot to investigate every aspect of the incident and bring out the real facts.

CCTV footage and other evidence are being collected in this regard.