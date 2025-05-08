Rawalpindi doctors offer their services for armed forces amid escalation

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The city's top medical professionals have expressed their strong commitment to stand with Pakistan’s armed forces during the heightened tensions with India.

The doctors emphasized that, like all other segments of society, the medical and paramedical community is fully prepared to play its role on the front lines.

They highlighted that the Punjab government has already declared an emergency, ensuring that all hospitals are operating at maximum capacity with staff on high alert.

Dr. Yousaf Khan, a prominent Neurosurgeon reaffirmed his dedication to national service.

"It is our duty as healthcare professionals to extend our services wherever needed, especially in times of national crisis. We stand ready to assist our brave soldiers if the situation demands", he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr.

Usman Malik added that doctors at allied hospitals are prepared to mobilize at any moment to provide medical aid to the armed forces.

Lady Dr. Sundas Ali, another senior surgeon stressed the importance of unity, saying, "The entire nation, including the medical fraternity, stands united behind our forces" adding " We will not hesitate to contribute our expertise for the defence and of our country".

The doctors while appreciating the armed forces' response to India, said that the history of superiority of the war has repeated itself.

"India was gifted with the 'fantastic tea' in past, and this time their sindoor has been converted into a 'Tandoor' (a clay oven) ",they said.

The health department has declared an emergency in the entire province assuring the fullest operationalizing the hospitals.