(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Kashmir and Nazaria-e-Pakistan Society of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organised a seminar titled "Pakistan Zindabad" at the Prime Minister Youth Development Centre, Baghdad ul-Jadeed Campus.

The event aimed to rekindle patriotic spirit and deepen understanding of Pakistan’s ideological foundations. Advisor to the Kashmir and Nazaria-e-Pakistan Society, Dr. Muhammad Ramzan Tahir, illuminated the historical significance of Nazaria-e-Pakistan, the Tehreek-e-Pakistan movement, and the establishment of Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of understanding these factors to preserve and promote national unity. Dr. Tahir also briefed students about the objectives of the Kashmir and Ideology Society, highlighting its ongoing efforts to foster patriotism, peace, and brotherhood among youth.

The society continues to play a vital role in advocating for the ideology of Pakistan, especially during challenging times. Dr. Tahir reaffirmed the nation's unwavering solidarity with the Pakistani Armed Forces, asserting that Pakistan’s sovereignty and existence are enduring, and its enemies will always face defeat and humiliation.

“Pakistan, with Allah’s help, will remain strong and everlasting until the Day of Judgment,” he declared.

Additional Director Students Societies, Dr. Muhammad Adnan Bukhari, shared insights into the pivotal role of student organizations under the Directorate of Students Affairs. He highlighted that these societies aim to uncover and nurture students’ talents. Emphasizing their significance, he mentioned that many distinguished alumni of the university have succeeded worldwide, thanks to the confidence built through active involvement in these societies. Dr. Bukhari also praised the Pakistan Ideology Society for organizing impactful programs that promote national pride and unity, benefitting students’ personal and ideological growth.

Co-Advisor Dr. Zahida Babar concluded the event by expressing gratitude to all guests and participants for their active involvement and support. The seminar successfully reinforced patriotic values among students and underscored the importance of ideological awareness for Pakistan’s future.