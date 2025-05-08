IUB's Nazaria-e-Pakistan Society Hosts Seminar On 'Pakistan Zindabad'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Kashmir and Nazaria-e-Pakistan Society of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organised a seminar titled "Pakistan Zindabad" at the Prime Minister Youth Development Centre, Baghdad ul-Jadeed Campus.
The event aimed to rekindle patriotic spirit and deepen understanding of Pakistan’s ideological foundations. Advisor to the Kashmir and Nazaria-e-Pakistan Society, Dr. Muhammad Ramzan Tahir, illuminated the historical significance of Nazaria-e-Pakistan, the Tehreek-e-Pakistan movement, and the establishment of Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of understanding these factors to preserve and promote national unity. Dr. Tahir also briefed students about the objectives of the Kashmir and Ideology Society, highlighting its ongoing efforts to foster patriotism, peace, and brotherhood among youth.
The society continues to play a vital role in advocating for the ideology of Pakistan, especially during challenging times. Dr. Tahir reaffirmed the nation's unwavering solidarity with the Pakistani Armed Forces, asserting that Pakistan’s sovereignty and existence are enduring, and its enemies will always face defeat and humiliation.
“Pakistan, with Allah’s help, will remain strong and everlasting until the Day of Judgment,” he declared.
Additional Director Students Societies, Dr. Muhammad Adnan Bukhari, shared insights into the pivotal role of student organizations under the Directorate of Students Affairs. He highlighted that these societies aim to uncover and nurture students’ talents. Emphasizing their significance, he mentioned that many distinguished alumni of the university have succeeded worldwide, thanks to the confidence built through active involvement in these societies. Dr. Bukhari also praised the Pakistan Ideology Society for organizing impactful programs that promote national pride and unity, benefitting students’ personal and ideological growth.
Co-Advisor Dr. Zahida Babar concluded the event by expressing gratitude to all guests and participants for their active involvement and support. The seminar successfully reinforced patriotic values among students and underscored the importance of ideological awareness for Pakistan’s future.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Helpline activated for women rights17 seconds ago
-
IUB's Nazaria-e-Pakistan Society hosts seminar on 'Pakistan Zindabad'19 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi doctors offer their services for armed forces amid escalation10 minutes ago
-
Workshop held at Sargodha University to promote innovative teaching practices10 minutes ago
-
DPO Sialkot chairs meeting on Pakistan-India border tension10 minutes ago
-
Minorities stand united with armed forces against Indian aggression20 minutes ago
-
Court upholds conviction in attack on Journalists Khurram, Zain Hashmis home30 minutes ago
-
IBA-SALU hosts seminar on entrepreneurship, business management30 minutes ago
-
NA approves motion to suspend May 9 agenda to continue discussion on Pak-India escalation30 minutes ago
-
Emergency response drills ongoing across south Punjab30 minutes ago
-
MNSUA organises rally to support armed forces30 minutes ago
-
NLPD conducts training session on the use of E-Office Technology40 minutes ago