Workshop Held At Sargodha University To Promote Innovative Teaching Practices
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) at the University of Sargodha (UoS) organised a one-day 'Continuing professional development' workshop at the College of Engineering & Technology (CET), focusing on advancing educational practices through innovative teaching tools and methodologies.
The workshop was inaugurated by Khursheed Yusuf, consultant HRDC. He stated that embracing innovation in academia is key to unlocking the full potential of students and shaping the future of education.
Dr Muhammad Haris, principal CET, welcomed the participants and underscored the importance of continuous professional development in strengthening academic excellence. The first session was led by Dr Muhammad Saeed Khan. He stressed integration of pedagogical innovation with reflective teaching practices to elevate classroom engagement.
In the second session, Dr. Sanaullah Sahar presented practical strategies on implementing STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) approaches.
Addressing the concluded session, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Usman Minhas praised the initiative and encouraged educators to adopt transformative and student-centered methodologies.
He emphasized the importance of aligning teaching practices with contemporary educational demands, stating that innovation is not merely a choice but a necessity of the time to foster critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving techniques among students.
The workshop concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants.
