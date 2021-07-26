HESCO assures uninterrupted power supply to commercial areas during smart lockdown

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has assured that in view of the smart lockdown enforced by the Sindh government, the Company will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the commercial areas during working hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has assured that in view of the smart lockdown enforced by the Sindh government, the Company will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the commercial areas during working hours.

The Company's spokesman informed here on Monday that HESCO would not carry out load shedding from 11.45 am to 5.45 pm for 6 hours in the commercial areas so that the business activities remain unaffected by the outages. He said, measure have been taken to facilitate the traders and the public.

The Company has appealed to the consumers to keep distance from the HESCO's installations and not to park their vehicles, stalls, cabins or carts under the Pole Mounted Transformers (PMTs).