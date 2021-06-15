UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HESCO Declares 'Rain Emergency' During Expected Monsoon Rains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:12 PM

HESCO declares 'Rain Emergency' during expected monsoon rains

In view of expected monsoon rains and thunderstorm, the Chief Executive officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Tuesday declared "Rain Emergency" in the entire region while leaves of all employees had been cancelled to cope up any untoward situation during rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :In view of expected monsoon rains and thunderstorm, the Chief Executive officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Tuesday declared "Rain Emergency" in the entire region while leaves of all employees had been cancelled to cope up any untoward situation during rains.

According to HESCO's spokesman, a control room headed by Chief Technical officer/focal person Zahid Parvez Mughal has been set up at HESCO headquarter to receive and resolve complaints of the consumers during emergency.

The electricity consumers have been advised to remain in contact with the control room on telephone numbers 0229240136- 0229240005 or 118 for registering complaints regarding electricity suspension or technical faults, spokesman said.

HESCO CEO Rehan Hameed has directed staff of all sub divisions to remain alert round the clock to face any situation during rains.

He warned that no negligence will be tolerated in discharging duties during rain emergency and strict action would be taken against violators.

Rehan Hameed appealed to the consumers to cooperate with Hesco staff during electricity closure so that power supply could be restored without any delay.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Alert Hyderabad All Rains

Recent Stories

National campaign for safety of life and property ..

14 minutes ago

Punjab Govt. presents largest development budget o ..

2 minutes ago

Bahawalpur, Cholistan receive heavy rain

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

2 minutes ago

Balochistan Cabinet to approve Early Child Marriag ..

21 minutes ago

UEFA investigate Arnautovic's North Macedonian tir ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.