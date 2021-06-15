HESCO declares 'Rain Emergency' during expected monsoon rains

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :In view of expected monsoon rains and thunderstorm, the Chief Executive officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Tuesday declared "Rain Emergency" in the entire region while leaves of all employees had been cancelled to cope up any untoward situation during rains.

According to HESCO's spokesman, a control room headed by Chief Technical officer/focal person Zahid Parvez Mughal has been set up at HESCO headquarter to receive and resolve complaints of the consumers during emergency.

The electricity consumers have been advised to remain in contact with the control room on telephone numbers 0229240136- 0229240005 or 118 for registering complaints regarding electricity suspension or technical faults, spokesman said.

HESCO CEO Rehan Hameed has directed staff of all sub divisions to remain alert round the clock to face any situation during rains.

He warned that no negligence will be tolerated in discharging duties during rain emergency and strict action would be taken against violators.

Rehan Hameed appealed to the consumers to cooperate with Hesco staff during electricity closure so that power supply could be restored without any delay.