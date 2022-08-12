HMC claims to pump out rain water from low -lying localities

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has claimed that efforts are being made to pump out rainwater from the partially submerged low-lying localities in the city and Latifabad talukas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has claimed that efforts are being made to pump out rainwater from the partially submerged low-lying localities in the city and Latifabad talukas.

In a statement here on Friday the HMC's Administrator Fakir Shakir said instructions were already issued to the staff to immediately start dewatering in the low-lying localities after the rain.

He apprised that the dewatering exercise was being carried out in the unit numbers 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 of Latifabad in addition to Autobahn road, Thandi Sarak road, GOR Colony and Bengali Colony areas.

He claimed that the sanitary staff was constantly cleaning the drains and the solid waste was also being timely collected.

Shakir said he was ensuring that the dewatering and cleanliness works were carried out without delay.