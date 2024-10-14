Home Department Issues Transfer Orders
Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
The Punjab Home Department has announced significant appointments and transfers within the Punjab Prisons Department to enhance operational efficiency
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Home Department has announced significant appointments and transfers within the Punjab Prisons Department to enhance operational efficiency.
According to department’s spokesman, key changes include Babar Ali, who has been appointed as the Superintendent of Central Jail Dera Ghazi Khan, and Muhammad Zubair Cheema, now the Superintendent of Juvenile Jail Bahawalpur.
The spokesman added that several Deputy Superintendents have also been assigned new roles, including Ghulam Mustafa at District Jail Faisalabad, who will oversee daily operations, and Muhammad Irfan at Central Jail Gujranwala, where he will manage inmate programs. Other notable appointments include Amir Abbas at District Jail Gujrat, Zahid Saeed at the Family Room of Central Jail Lahore, and Shaukat Ali at District Jail Rahim Yar Khan, among others across various jails in the province.
In addition to these administrative roles, the department has also strengthened its psychological support services. Wajiha Komal has been appointed as a psychologist at the Inspectorate of Prisons in Lahore, while Samrooz Zaheer will serve at District Jail Sialkot, Fatima Siddique at District Jail Sheikhupura, and Wajiha Arif Khan at District Jail Hafizabad.
These strategic appointments aim to enhance the management, rehabilitation programs, and overall operational effectiveness of the prison system across Punjab.
Recent Stories
Chinese investment to boost sanitary ware manufacturing in Punjab
DC Mansehra reviews departments monthly performance
SCO summit to prove as game changer for Pakistan’s economic stability: Farmers ..
'CM livestock card will be launched soon'
SCO summit in Pakistan a big diplomatic milestone: PBF
French government wants new immigration law in 2025
SNGPL disconnects 14 meters, removes five Illegal extensions
Daewoo to transfer buses to TransPeshawar after contract expiry
Repair of Sheikhupura Road sewerage line starts
Pakistan determined to win 2nd test against England: ) Pakistan cricket team's A ..
PPP leader for immediate convening of CCI meeting
SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: Kissan Ittehad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Mansehra reviews departments monthly performance54 seconds ago
-
SCO summit to prove as game changer for Pakistan’s economic stability: Farmers' leaders56 seconds ago
-
'CM livestock card will be launched soon'58 seconds ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 14 meters, removes five Illegal extensions47 seconds ago
-
Daewoo to transfer buses to TransPeshawar after contract expiry48 seconds ago
-
Repair of Sheikhupura Road sewerage line starts50 seconds ago
-
PPP leader for immediate convening of CCI meeting10 minutes ago
-
SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: Kissan Ittehad10 minutes ago
-
WCLA launches guided tour of Lahore Fort hidden places10 minutes ago
-
45,336 special persons registered for Himmat card10 minutes ago
-
BISP chairperson, Sindh Education Minister discuss initiatives for skill development of beneficiarie ..10 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 25 kg drugs from New Zealand bound parcel10 minutes ago