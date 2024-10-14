Open Menu

Home Department Issues Transfer Orders

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM

The Punjab Home Department has announced significant appointments and transfers within the Punjab Prisons Department to enhance operational efficiency

According to department’s spokesman, key changes include Babar Ali, who has been appointed as the Superintendent of Central Jail Dera Ghazi Khan, and Muhammad Zubair Cheema, now the Superintendent of Juvenile Jail Bahawalpur.

The spokesman added that several Deputy Superintendents have also been assigned new roles, including Ghulam Mustafa at District Jail Faisalabad, who will oversee daily operations, and Muhammad Irfan at Central Jail Gujranwala, where he will manage inmate programs. Other notable appointments include Amir Abbas at District Jail Gujrat, Zahid Saeed at the Family Room of Central Jail Lahore, and Shaukat Ali at District Jail Rahim Yar Khan, among others across various jails in the province.

In addition to these administrative roles, the department has also strengthened its psychological support services. Wajiha Komal has been appointed as a psychologist at the Inspectorate of Prisons in Lahore, while Samrooz Zaheer will serve at District Jail Sialkot, Fatima Siddique at District Jail Sheikhupura, and Wajiha Arif Khan at District Jail Hafizabad.

These strategic appointments aim to enhance the management, rehabilitation programs, and overall operational effectiveness of the prison system across Punjab.

