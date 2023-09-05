House Job Training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from October 01

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana on Tuesday invited applications from the Graduates of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana (Batch-07 session-2023), for the Six Months House Job training for the Second Term.

The House Job training will be started on October 01, 2023. The application forms will be issued up to September 15, 2023.

He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office up to September 15, 2023, positively.

Interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the institution with the form fee of Rs.

100/=.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on September 21, 2023, at 10.00 a.m. in the Conference Hall of Bibi Aseefa Dental College, Larkana, and the said Job will be started on October 01, 2023.

The candidates who fail to appear in the interview will not be selected for the Job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/ cost, and no separate letter will be issued in this regard.