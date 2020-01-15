UrduPoint.com
House Job Training Starts In CMC Hospital Larkana From Feb. 01

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:22 PM

House job training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from Feb. 01

Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana Wednesday invited the applications from the Chandkian Graduates (Batch-42 session 2019-20), Bi-Annual, for the six months house job training for second term at CMCH Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana Wednesday invited the applications from the Chandkian Graduates (Batch-42 session 2019-20), Bi-Annual, for the six months house job training for second term at CMCH Larkana.

The House Job training will be started from February 01 and the application forms will be issued after January 23.

He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office upto January 23.

The interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the institution with the form fee of Rs. 50/=.

