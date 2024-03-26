HRCP demands enforcement of safety protocols for coal mine workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) while shedding light on problems being faced by coal mine workers demanded the concerned quarters for enforcement of safety protocol to protect them from accidents and health hazards.

The demand was made by Vice Chairman HRCP KP, Akbar Khan, Regional Coordinator HRCP KP, Shahid Mehmood and Member HRCP, Ejaz Mohmand while addressing a joint press conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday.

The press conference was arranged for sharing a fact-finding report by HRCP mission to determine death of three coal mine workers in Darra Adam Khel (Kohat) on October 20, 2023.

Sharing details of the report, Akbar Khan said the mission has determined that the death of three coal mine workers was due to persistent neglect of occupational safety standards and protocols.

During visit, the workers interviewed were found not wearing the safety gears to protect them from mining hazards. Moreover, they lacked awareness of standard mining safety practices, added HRCP officials.

The mission noted that another mine in the same district had no reported history of mining accidents. The mission also met with coal mine workers, president of coal miners, labour union, local doctors.

During investigation, the mission members found that there are around 436 registered coal mines only in Darra Adam Khel.

HRCP officials claimed that from January 1 to 17, around seven deaths have been reported in different coal mines of Darra Adam Khel and during the last two years, the casualty figure is around 200.

Unfortunately, this negligence extended to poor record keeping of accident reports as well as inadequate healthcare access as the nearest hospital is critically under-resourced and located at such a distance from the mines that patient condition frequently worsen before they arrive for treatment.

The mission underscored that the rules and protocols stipulated in the KP Mines Safety, Inspection and Regulation Act 2019 were not adequately applied at the mines visited.

They recommended reforming that law to make it compatible with the structure of mine management and close recording all mining practices to ensure that protocols are followed and well-documented.

Moreover, the government must ensure that every coal mine worker is formally registered, contracted and trained with decent pay and working conditions to improve their well-being and safety.

Finally, Pakistan must ratify ILO Convention C176 to ensure the safety and health of mine workers. The coal mining industry must have strictly regulated and enforced safety practices to uphold the labour rights of coal miners.