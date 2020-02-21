UrduPoint.com
HTV Drivers Sensitized On Lane Discipline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:19 PM

The Education Wing, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Friday sensitized heavy transport vehicle (HTV) drivers along Kashmir highway in a campaign on lane discipline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Education Wing, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Friday sensitized heavy transport vehicle (HTV) drivers along Kashmir highway in a campaign on lane discipline.

The traffic volunteers also took part in the campaign, distributing flowers and brochures to motorists, urging them to assist ITP in ensuring safe road environment in the city.

They briefed commuters about the advantages of following lanes and encouraged the use of mirrors and indicators while changing lanes.

Talking to APP Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid said that the ITP is doing its best to ensure safer road environment in the capital through engaging the community.

"The education teams are visiting educational institutions to create traffic sense and several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers," he added.

He said all the traffic personnel have been directed to adopt decent attitude with road users and ensure implementation on policy of 'Phele-Salam Phir-Kalam'.

The campaign was launched on the directives of the IGP Islamabad that aimed to strengthen the traffic discipline and protect the lives and property of the citizens, the SSP remarked.

