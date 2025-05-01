Open Menu

IAC To Meet On Monday To Review Water Situation For Kharif Season

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM

IAC to meet on Monday to review water situation for Kharif season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Advisory Committee of (IAC) will meet on Monday (May 5) to review water situation and finalization of anticipated availability criteria for balance period of Kharif 2025 season.

The meeting would be presided over by Chairman IRSA Engr. Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir, told Secretary IRSA Muhammad Khalid Idress Rana here Thursday.

The meeting would also be attended by all other IRSA members, representatives of provinces, WAPDA, irrigation secretaries and relevant departments.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Mult ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

3 hours ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

10 hours ago
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo i ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

18 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

18 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

18 hours ago
 Education systems must evolve to nurture creativit ..

Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI

19 hours ago
 Children weigh in the pros and cons of social medi ..

Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025

19 hours ago
 Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 w ..

Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan