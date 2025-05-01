IAC to meet on Monday to review water situation for Kharif season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Advisory Committee of (IAC) will meet on Monday (May 5) to review water situation and finalization of anticipated availability criteria for balance period of Kharif 2025 season.

The meeting would be presided over by Chairman IRSA Engr. Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir, told Secretary IRSA Muhammad Khalid Idress Rana here Thursday.

The meeting would also be attended by all other IRSA members, representatives of provinces, WAPDA, irrigation secretaries and relevant departments.