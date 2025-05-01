Four member gang of street criminals arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The City District Police Karachi on Thursday arrested a four-member gang allegedly involved in street crimes and motorcycle theft and recovered two pistols with rounds, four mobile phones and two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a spokesperson of the city police, the arrested suspects are identified as Umair, Bilal, Munir and Pir Muhammad.

The police have arrested the suspects from the limits of Chakiwara police station.

The police have handed over the suspects to the AVLC authorities for further legal action.