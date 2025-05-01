Sanatzar Multan empowering women through skills since 1979

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Economic empowerment of women is widely recognised as a cornerstone of sustainable development. In Multan, Sanatzar (Industrial Home) has been quietly but effectively advancing this mission since its establishment in 1979.

For over four decades, this transformative institution has equipped thousands of women with practical skills, enabling them to achieve self-reliance and contribute meaningfully to their families and the broader economy.

Currently, around 180 young women are enrolled in various vocational courses at Sanatzar. During summer holidays, this number often doubles — a testament to the growing interest among women in enhancing their income-generating potential.

Sanatzar’s training programmes are diverse and aligned with modern market needs. Women receive hands-on instruction in fields such as: computer literacy, dressmaking and fashion design, cooking and catering, beautician services, hand and machine embroidery, fine arts, and digital marketing.

Each course is thoughtfully designed to open real-world opportunities — whether through employment or self-employment. The inclusion of digital marketing, in particular, reflects the institution’s forward-looking approach, preparing women to access freelance and e-commerce platforms in the expanding online economy.

Practical training in fashion, culinary arts, and beauty services also equips women to launch small businesses or find work in the growing service sector.

According to Zayed Al-Khair, In-charge of Sanatzar Multan, the centre has successfully trained thousands of women since its inception. Admission does not require formal educational qualifications — the only criterion is that applicants must be over 18 years of age.

This inclusive policy ensures that women from all backgrounds, especially those who may have missed formal schooling, can benefit from skill development.

"Nearly all of the courses offer wide-ranging employment opportunities," said Zayed. “Graduates have launched tailoring boutiques, beauty salons, catering services, and freelance ventures. They are not just earning for themselves — they’re strengthening their families and contributing to the local economy.”

Beyond technical training, Sanatzar also cultivates entrepreneurial thinking. Trainees are introduced to basic business concepts, enabling them to manage and grow their own ventures with confidence. Many graduates have gone on to become employers themselves, multiplying the impact of their training by creating opportunities for others.

The success stories emerging from Sanatzar are numerous — stories of women who have found confidence, respect, and financial independence through skill development. Some have become respected professionals in their fields; others have built thriving businesses that employ additional women, helping lift entire households out of poverty.

Sanatzar Multan continues to be a silent but powerful catalyst for change. Without much fanfare or publicity, it has illuminated the lives of countless women by offering them the dignity of work, the pride of self-sufficiency, and the promise of a better future.

In a society where women’s economic participation is vital for inclusive growth, institutions like Sanatzar stand as shining examples of how skill-based education can transform lives — one woman at a time.