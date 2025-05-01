RCCI delegation discusses investment, economic development with Governor KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) A high-level delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), led by its President Usman Shaukat, met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House here on Thursday.

The delegation included former RCCI President and Management board Chairman Chaudhry Nadeem A. Rauf, Vice President Fahad Barlas, and Chairman of “Revive Pakistan” Muhammad Imran Ali.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on investment opportunities in the province, industrial development, and the challenges faced by the business community.

The delegation also presented proposals to enhance trade relations between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Kundi praised the vital role of the business community in the country’s economic development, calling it the backbone of the national economy.

He acknowledged the contributions of traders and industrialists in generating employment and supporting the economy, even during difficult financial times.

He assured the delegation that the government is fully aware of the issues faced by the business sector and is taking serious steps to resolve them.

Emphasizing the need for strong public-private sector collaboration, Governor Kundi said that sustainable economic growth can only be achieved through such partnerships.

He appreciated the efforts of organizations like the RCCI and Revive Pakistan, highlighting the importance of platforms that bridge the gap between policymakers and the business community to address the country’s economic challenges.

Meanwhile, PESCO Chief Executive Akhtar Hameed Khan met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to discuss electricity-related problems and public complaints in the province.

Key issues such as load-shedding in Peshawar, Dir, DI. Khan, Bannu, and Kohat divisions were reviewed.

A special team was ordered to resolve issues at the closed Korai Grid Station, and the connection of the Bilot feeder to FESCO was discussed.

The Governor emphasized improving power supply, addressing public complaints about Wapda officials' behavior, and protecting honest consumers from the effects of low voltage and power cuts. Both sides agreed that curbing electricity theft is crucial for system improvement.

