ICT admin declares public holiday on August 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has announced a public holiday on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, across the Federal Capital.

According to a notification issued by the District Magistrate, all private institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, businesses, and offices, will remain closed within the limits of Islamabad.

The order, however, excludes offices providing essential services. These include the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration, Islamabad Police, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), and hospitals, which will remain open and operational.

The notification also clarifies that all federal ministries, divisions, attached departments, and subordinate offices located in Islamabad will remain open on the day.

This local holiday applies only within ICT’s revenue limits and will not affect government operations at the federal level.