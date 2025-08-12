Open Menu

ICT Admin Declares Public Holiday On August 13

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ICT admin declares public holiday on August 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has announced a public holiday on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, across the Federal Capital.

According to a notification issued by the District Magistrate, all private institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, businesses, and offices, will remain closed within the limits of Islamabad.

The order, however, excludes offices providing essential services. These include the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration, Islamabad Police, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), and hospitals, which will remain open and operational.

The notification also clarifies that all federal ministries, divisions, attached departments, and subordinate offices located in Islamabad will remain open on the day.

This local holiday applies only within ICT’s revenue limits and will not affect government operations at the federal level.

Recent Stories

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Aw ..

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award

2 minutes ago
 Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

21 minutes ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

26 minutes ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

29 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role ..

Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..

41 minutes ago
 ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May ..

ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May 9 arson cases

45 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez af ..

Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating

53 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Myanmar to UAE

56 minutes ago
 Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away af ..

Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away after prolonged illness

58 minutes ago
 EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn glob ..

EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certifi ..

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

2 hours ago
 Council of Europe urges members to refrain from ar ..

Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan