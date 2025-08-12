RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Pakistani nation is united to combat any challenge, with a great unbeaten spirit.

He remarked this during the 'Potohar Awards' ceremony at Radio Pakistan, Rawalpindi which was organized to mark the 78th Independence Day.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized that Pakistan was born from the great sacrifices of our elders and the spirit of 'La Ilaha ilAllah, which cannot be defeated.

Barrister Chaudhry highlighted the recent struggle on May 6, where the entire nation united like an steel wall to defeat an enemy with far superior resources. He reiterated that the spirit of 1947 and the Islamic faith remain invincible, keeping the nation into a strong entity. He stressed that the progress of the country and its people hinges on performance and dedication.

Congratulating the artists awarded for their outstanding contributions, he underscored that recognition should be based on merit and achievement, not criticism or slander. He said that success in offices or at government level, depends on deliverance, and only those who work diligently deserve opportunities to advance. He urged the younger generation to carry forward the legacy of freedom passed down by their elders.

Underlining the importance of reconciliation over hatred or revenge, Barrister Chaudhry described revenge as a characteristic of the weak, while reconciliation plays pivotal role for countries' progress.

He emphasized the importance of teaching children to respect and obey their parents, as this strengthens societal fabric.

"Educators and societal role models should guide the new generation positively", he urged while observing the weakening of family values in Western societies as a cautionary example.

For the progress of Radio Pakistan, he announced plans to collaborate with DG Radio, Saeed Sheikh to make it further professional and financial organization. He highlighted that his ministry will render for betterment of Radio Pakistan as was done for Pakistan Television Corporation.

"My presence at PBC today must fetch some good fuots for the Radio Pakistan", he said reiterating his commitment to chalk out a plan for PBC's improvement. He proposed a mechanism to financially support Radio Pakistan through excise and taxation department by leveraging the use of radios in vehicles, aiming to strengthen the institution.

He also lauded DG Radio, Station Director Musarat Shahrukh and the Rawalpindi station staff for their commendable performance.

The event featured Senator Irfan Siddiqui as the chief guest. Awards were distributed among various artists, scriptwriters, program hosts, producers, poets, and technical staff for their exceptional contributions.