- Home
- Pakistan
- ID’s rally to be taken out from Quetta Zarghoon Road under auspices of Central Muslim League
ID’s Rally To Be Taken Out From Quetta Zarghoon Road Under Auspices Of Central Muslim League
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A rally for the stability of Pakistan will be taken out from Zarghoon Road to Quetta Press Club at 12 noon under the auspices of the Central Muslim League Quetta on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day (ID).
According to the statement of the spokesperson of the Central Muslim League Balochistan, Hunza Imad here on Wednesday, on the occasion of the Independence Day of August 14, a rally for the stability of Pakistan would be taken out from Zarghoon Road to the Press Club in Quetta on Thursday at 12 noon.
Leaders of the Central Muslim League, tribal elders, social figures and leaders of various parties will address the rally.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE
Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life
The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s 78th Independence day celebrated with zeal at China Window3 minutes ago
-
Longest fireworks display marks ‘ Maarka-e-Haq – Jashn-e-Azadi’ celebration at Sindh Governor ..3 minutes ago
-
ID’s rally to be taken out from Quetta Zarghoon Road under auspices of Central Muslim League3 minutes ago
-
Independence, Marka-e-Haq Football festival held in Tank3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP extends Independence Day greetings, urges unity for Pakistan’s prosperity3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Education Minister attends I-Day celebrations at St. Patrick’s High School3 minutes ago
-
Nation celebrates Independence Day with renewed pride, hope: President3 minutes ago
-
Japan’s ambassador joins Pakistan in Independence Day festivities with heartfelt message, song3 minutes ago
-
Public offices' buildings illuminated in celebration of Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq3 minutes ago
-
"Ma'arka-e-Haq MM Alam Cycle Rally" held to mark 78th Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
ZU celebrates 78th Independence Day, "Marka-e-Haq" with great enthusiasm4 minutes ago
-
Flag march held by BWMC to mark 78th Independence Day13 minutes ago