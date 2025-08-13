ID’s rally to be taken out from Quetta Zarghoon Road under auspices of Central Muslim League

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A rally for the stability of Pakistan will be taken out from Zarghoon Road to Quetta Press Club at 12 noon under the auspices of the Central Muslim League Quetta on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day (ID).

Leaders of the Central Muslim League, tribal elders, social figures and leaders of various parties will address the rally.