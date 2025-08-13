Open Menu

ID’s Rally To Be Taken Out From Quetta Zarghoon Road Under Auspices Of Central Muslim League

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A rally for the stability of Pakistan will be taken out from Zarghoon Road to Quetta Press Club at 12 noon under the auspices of the Central Muslim League Quetta on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day (ID).

According to the statement of the spokesperson of the Central Muslim League Balochistan, Hunza Imad here on Wednesday, on the occasion of the Independence Day of August 14, a rally for the stability of Pakistan would be taken out from Zarghoon Road to the Press Club in Quetta on Thursday at 12 noon.

Leaders of the Central Muslim League, tribal elders, social figures and leaders of various parties will address the rally.

