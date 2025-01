IESCO notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, CDA Flats, Shikar Padian, Pak Chahana, ISI, Iqbal Town, Service Road East, Alipuor, F-10/4, CWO, H-8, Shifa Hospital, Police Line, Mira Jafar, Kalingar, Shahpur, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Dhila, Upper Topa, Shahdara Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Wasa, National Market, Shaheed Mohammad Deen, Khanna-II, Farooq Azam, Sector-4, Zafarul Haq, Dhok Khaba, Sarafa Bazar, Jinnah Road, Fawara Chowk, DHQ Hospital, Industrial, Dhok Mangatal, Alamabad, Dhok Hasu, Perwadhai, Quaidabad, Muslimabad, Bagh Sardar, Ahsanabad, Gulzar. Shaheed, Social Security Hospital, Azizabad, Railway Colony, Radio Pak.I, Jhangi, Noon, Ratta, Industrial, Alamabad, DM Mill, Dhok Ratta, Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road-II, City Center, Pakistan Railways, Tipu Road, Bostan Khan Road, River Garden-I, Mohra Nagyal, MSF, Morgah, Lalkarti, Defence Road, Raniyal, Shah Jeevan, Jhawara, Chakri, RCCI-I,II,III,IV&V, Sihala College, Lehtrar.

II, Khawja, Ghazan Khan,Sagri,Mundra, LTC, Hamid Jhangi, Mandara-II, Pind Jatla, Bahr Kalyal, Syed Kasran, Muhuta Feeders, Attock Circle, Haro, Mushtaq Hussain, Bohi Ghar, Wahdat Colony, Kohsar Colony, Paswal, D-17, I Block, N. Block, Lalazar, Col Sher Khan, Ahmed Nagar, Pathargarh, Hussainabad, Shah Dir, Gondal, Maskinabad, Ghorghashti, Aminabad, Dilawarabad, Kachehri, Soni, Gharibwal, Kasran, Murat, Pind Sultani, Mahfouz Shaheed, Khor, Gul Muhammad, Dhakner, Anjra, Pind Pran, Valley, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Sarye Kharboza Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, New Cantt Jhelum, Seela, Kariala, Metro City, Grand City, Fatehpur, Kohar, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Jakhar, Dinah-3 Rohtas, M Riaz Shaheed, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Pedial, Chotala, Dinah-4 City, Gujar Khan, Mitwa, Scheme-I, Ward No. 8, Pind Mate Khan, Mill Awan, Kantriala, Kangar Thati, Islampura, Qaziyan Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bhawan, Millat Chowk, Al-Qaim Mills , Mureed, Sethi, Main Bazar, Adi, Dhadyal Express, Sehigalabad, Sarkal, Dandut, Duffer, Dilwal, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Hasal, Lawah, Kaloo, Murat, Jatla, Pera Fatial, Tau Muharram Khan, Multan Khurd, Taman Feeders, G.S.O Circle, from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, DESTO Grid Station and surrounding areas.