IESCO Recovers Rs 2697.25 Mln From 105,469 Defaulters
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 08:06 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) In line with directives issued by the Minister of Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) intensified its operations against defaulters in all circles and recovered Rs 2697.25 million from 105,469 running and dead defaulters.
IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad said that Federal Investigation Agency, police and other concerned departments were fully cooperating with the recovery teams.
During the ongoing crackdown, IESCO recovery teams have demonstrated excellent performance, he said.
Dr Amjad reiterated the commitment to continue the recovery drive without any pressure and discrimination to achieve the objectives.
